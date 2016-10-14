Motor racing: Webber decides to kick the habit and retire at season's end

Porsche World Endurance Championship driver Mark Webber describes his need for speed as being like a drug, and after a career that has seen him strapped into some of the world's fastest machines for most of the past 15 years, he announced on Friday that he is going cold turkey.

Known for his loquacious and outgoing nature, Webber, speaking at a press conference ahead of this weekend's 6 Hours of Fuji, said he was bringing his career to an end because he began to question his motivation.

"Sometimes I would be in the car this year and I would ask myself 'Why am I doing this?'" said the 40-year-old Australian who has raced in the WEC for the past two seasons.

"I think that life rolls along pretty quick, and it is hard to do this job half-pregnant; you have to really involve yourself."

He says he began to feel like the grind, the testing and all the other commitments were not worth "the real drug that is the racing."

He admits that breaking the habit will not be easy, that he will definitely struggle to bring to an end a career that saw him win nine Grand Prix for Red Bull in the latter part of his 217-race Formula One stint, and take a WEC drivers' championship with Porsche just last year.

"It's a drug that you have to slowly come off, and I accept that it is going to be difficult for me," he said.

"It's not all upside; there will be some things which will be sometimes challenging. You can (think) I want a little bit of that feeling, but you have to realize that it is not always there."

His time in the sport is not completely over, however, as he also announced on Friday that he inked a deal with Porsche to stay on in a non-racing role after this season, ensuring his experience and marketability will not be lost to the German manufacturer.

Although it was not a calculated decision to announce his retirement in Japan, he said he will always have a fondness for the country, and particularly its fans who have supported him from his early days driving for Mercedes in world sportscar events.

"I've had some tears from some of the fans. You do some autographs and they get quite emotional pretty fast, but I can't talk as I got quite emotional talking to the team last night. It also hit me pretty quickly."

"I will never forget the intensity the fans had towards some of my heroes, whether it was Ayrton Senna, Mansell, Piquet, Prost. This era was legendary for the Japanese fans and the Japanese locations like Suzuka and these tracks."

Although Webber will not end his career in the same stratosphere as that list of his heroes, having gone close in 2010 but never managing to win a Formula One drivers' title, he says he is proud of what he achieved, proud enough to not see himself needing to do any more.

"I can't imagine what type of racing I could do," said Webber in explaining he has no further ambitions in motor sports.

"I have been extremely fortunate to drive some very, very fast cars and I have a threshold, probably a high frustration level, of feeling quite bad and feeling slow in cars."

If he cannot get the rush he needs from a slower car, then as Webber put it: "Why would I put myself through that?"

