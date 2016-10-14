Close

October 14, 2016

20:56 14 October 2016

Emperor, empress begin 3-day mourning period for Thai king

TOKYO, Oct. 14, Kyodo

The Imperial Household Agency said Friday that Emperor Akihito and Empress Michiko began a three-day mourning period for Thai King Bhumibol Adulyadej, who died on Thursday.

The emperor sent Grand Chamberlain Chikao Kawai to the Thai Embassy in Tokyo on Friday to express their condolences, the agency said.

The imperial couple heard of the king's passing on Thursday night after returning to the Imperial Palace from a concert they attended with Belgian King Philippe and Queen Mathilde.

