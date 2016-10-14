Close

Kyodo News

October 15, 2016 0:15

22:27 14 October 2016

Tokyo governor to replace officials over new-fish-market scandal

TOKYO, Oct. 14, Kyodo

Tokyo Gov. Yuriko Koike said Friday she will replace several ranking officials involved in the relocation of the Tsukiji wholesale market to a site lacking a sufficient soil barrier underneath the main structures to protect them from toxic contaminants.

Ryoichi Kishimoto, 56, head of the Tokyo Metropolitan Central Wholesale Market, will be replaced by Akinori Muramatsu, 55, deputy director general of the Bureau of Industrial and Labor Affairs, as of Saturday, Koike said.

The governor will also replace several other central wholesale market officials as well as a vice governor.

  • Tokyo Gov. Koike at press conference
