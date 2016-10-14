Close

October 15, 2016 0:16

22:37 14 October 2016

Court rejects lawsuit to void July national election in Japan

OKAYAMA, Japan, Oct. 14, Kyodo

A Japanese court turned down Friday a lawsuit that sought to void a national election held in July, citing a gap in the value of votes between the most and least represented constituencies.

The decision was the first among 16 lawsuits filed with high courts across Japan by two groups of lawyers after the July 10 House of Councillors election. The suits assert that the vote weight disparity of up to 3.08 times violated equality under the law as stipulated in the Constitution.

Although it did not void the election, the Okayama branch of the Hiroshima High Court said the disparity was "in a state of unconstitutionality."

