U.S. bans Samsung's Galaxy Note7 smartphones from airplanes

Samsung Electronics Co.'s Galaxy Note7 smartphones will be banned from aircraft in the United States after a number of reports of the devices catching fire, the Transportation Department said Friday.

The ban, to be effective on Saturday, comes days after the South Korean electronics giant permanently halted production of the flagship models due to incidents where the handsets -- and their replacements -- overheated and burned.

"We recognize that banning these phones from airlines will inconvenience some passengers, but the safety of all those aboard an aircraft must take priority," said Transportation Secretary Anthony Foxx.