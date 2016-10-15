Close

Kyodo News

October 15, 2016 14:22

13:28 15 October 2016

Olympics: Chiba mayor kick-starts 2020 Games prep campaign in London

LONDON, Oct. 15, Kyodo

Chiba Mayor Toshihito Kumagai on Friday got off to an early start in his preparations for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics, traveling to London to learn from the experience of the previous host city.

Kumagai reconfirmed the need for "coexistence in society" after meeting with Simon Cooper, head of sport at the Greater London Authority, and others who took part in delivering London's successful Olympics in 2012.

Chiba Prefecture will host three Olympic sports -- fencing, wrestling and taekwondo -- and four Paralympic sports -- wheelchair fencing, taekwondo, goalball and sitting volleyball -- in 2020, with the majority of events taking place in Tokyo.

