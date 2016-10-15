Close

Kyodo News

October 15, 2016 16:23

15:43 15 October 2016

Video Advisory (Oct. 15) Largest athletic meeting in N. Korea

TOKYO, Oct. 15, Kyodo

The following is the latest available news video.

 

Largest athletic meeting in N. Korea

-- The national athletic meet, the largest sports event in North Korea, started on Oct. 13, 2016, with senior officials of the ruling Workers' Party of Korea attending the opening ceremony in Pyongyang. The event is held every four to five years, and the latest meet is the 13th and the first since 2012.

(http://www.47news.jp/movie/general_sports/post_15202/)

 

NOTE: To see and order the video, please go to the URL given. Use of the video is limited to news and other relevant broadcasting.

==Kyodo

