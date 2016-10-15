Rugby: Sungoliath defuse Green Rockets to remain unbeaten

Suntory Sungoliath continued on their unbeaten way Saturday as they made it seven wins from seven games in the Japan Rugby Top League.

Keisuke Sawaki's team beat NEC Green Rockets 33-14 at Kashiwanoha Park Stadium to keep up the pressure on league leaders Yamaha Jubilo, who they meet on Dec. 24 in a game that is more and more likely looking like the title decider.

Chikara Ito ran in a hat-trick of tries as Yamaha topped Honda Heat 47-25 to remain two points ahead of Suntory as the season approaches the halfway stage.

However, both sides will have seen the result from Kariya in Aichi Prefecture -- where previously winless Toyota Industries Shuttles upset Toshiba Brave Lupus 27-22 -- to know nothing can be totally taken for granted.

In the day's other games, Kubota Spears edged Munakata Sanix Blues 28-27 while Ricoh Black Rams downed Kintetsu Liners 31-24.

Played in ideal conditions and with Brave Blossoms coach Jamie Joseph in the stands, it was a contrasting day in Chiba Prefecture for two players looking to wear the No. 10 jersey for Japan.

Suntory flyhalf Kosei Ono looked assured on the ball and varied his game intelligently, helped it has to be said by the amount of ball he was presented by his pack. The 29-year-old also kicked well from the tee, finishing the day with three conversions from four attempts.

The same could not be said for his NEC counterpart, Yu Tamura, who faded in and out of the game and made a number of unforced errors.

Ono's abundant supply of possession was evident from the start as Suntory camped in the NEC 22 from the kickoff.

The Green Rockets initially defended well, but in the eighth minute Nigel Ah Wong split the midfield to go over unopposed.

Ono added the extras and then turned creator for Suntory's second try 10 minutes later, the flyhalf's inch perfect kick pass finding Shohei Takeshita, who went over in the corner.

Ono kicked the conversion from the touchline for good measure before being forced into defensive duties as NEC started to play themselves back into the game.

But a tendency to rush the final pass at times meant they were unable to trouble the scoreboard operator.

Instead it was Suntory who added to their tally in the 32nd minute as Takaaki Nakazuru went over following another powerful break by Ah Wong as NEC's inability to make first-up tackles cost them dear and saw them trail 19-0 at the break.

"We lacked belief in what we can do as a side and that showed in the latter part of the first half and parts of the second half," said NEC coach Peter Russell, who added his side had made too many unforced errors.

Kotaro Matsushima extended the lead in the 48th minute following another error by Tamura as Suntory once again came out of the blocks the quickest.

But it was NEC who finished the stronger, in part because the withdrawal of Ono -- as Suntory cleared their bench -- saw Tamura suddenly raise his game.

Taku Hirosawa and Tamura both crossed the chalk with the latter adding the extras to both five-pointers as NEC temporarily took Suntory's bonus point off them, until Hendrik Tui's touchdown after the final hooter restored the three-try difference.

"We had a problem with our replacements," said Sawaki. "I'm not sure what happened whether it was down to their preparation but they didn't really have the impact I wanted. And that's my fault."

==Kyodo