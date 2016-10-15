Motorcycling: Rossi snatches Motegi MotoGP pole from rival Marquez

Italy's nine-time world champion Valentino Rossi rode to the Japanese MotoGP pole position on Saturday, holding off championship leader and close rival Marc Marquez for the day's fastest time.

Rossi, who has only won twice at the Motegi Twin Ring track and not since 2009, clocked a 1 minute, 43.954 second time on his Yamaha, 0.18 ahead of the Honda-riding Spaniard who holds a 52 point championship lead over him.

"It's my third pole position of the year. I'm very happy because this year in qualifying I'm strong," said the MotoGP legend Rossi who on Sunday will battle for just his second win of the year.

"We were struggling during this weekend to find the right balance and I'm also not a 100 percent fit, I'm suffering physically, I'm not feeling fantastic."

"Starting from pole is always important and now we wait for tomorrow."

Marquez said he was expecting much less at the Japanese circuit, so a second place grid position is a good outcome and sets him up well for a fifth win of the season.

"Getting pole would've been the best thing for a Saturday but I'm happy with second place because this circuit is one at which I had expected to struggle a bit more," he said.

"As it turns out, we're doing pretty well and have ridden at a good pace throughout the weekend."

Jorge Lorenzo rode to a valiant third on the grid, a spectacular effort considering he had a heavy practice high-side fall earlier on Saturday which sent him on a brief hospital visit for CT scans.

"I feel much better than a few hours ago," said Lorenzo, Rossi's Yamaha teammate who ended just 0.267 off pole.

"The painkillers and the adrenaline of riding my bike have improved my feeling."

"It was a big crash, but I was able to make it back for qualifying and we did great...Rossi's lap time was incredible and also Marquez's time. It wasn't possible to make it a pole position, but it was much better than we expected when I arrived back at the track."

Marquez's teammate Dani Pedrosa was forced to withdraw from the race after a practice crash saw him break his collarbone. His late replacement Hiroshi Aoyama, one of two Japanese contesting the premier class, will start from the back of the grid after finishing last in qualifying.

In the smallest class of bikes, Moto3, Japanese rider Hiroki Ono took pole with a 1:56.443 time. The pole, his first in grand prix racing, sets the rider from Nara Prefecture up to better his career-best finish of sixth, a result he has achieved twice this season.

