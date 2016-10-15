Baseball: BayStars need to build on year of good work: Ramirez

As a player Alex Ramirez enjoyed championships and disappointing seasons, and after his first season as manager ended Saturday afternoon, he said the DeNA BayStars need to keep working in order to be regular pennant contenders.

"We did a tremendous job this season. Not too many people expected us to be at this level. But we worked hard, we never gave up. Experience like this can only get us better," Ramirez said.

"Looking at our team and at all the Central League teams, I believe that with a little more help we can be an A-class team for many years, so we've got to just continue working," he added.

Because they finished third in the CL, 19.5 games behind the first-place Carp, the BayStars had to win on the road. With some astonishing support, their three-game Climax Series First Stage series at Tokyo Dome felt like a home game, but only one section at Hiroshima's Mazda Stadium was dyed BayStars blue.

"If we can play at home, it will be a different story," Ramirez said.

"We've got to strengthen both parts (offense and defense). Our team is very good right now, but we can (only) compete for third place. If we are going to be an A-Class team, we need to put a team together that can compete for first place, to win the championship."

"The support from their fans was one thing, and coming into the series, if you looked at their starting pitchers, (Kris) Johnson was 8-2 at this stadium, (Yusuke) Nomura was 8-1, (Hiroki) Kuroda was 8-4, and (rookie Akitake) Okada was 3-0. Looking at those things, we knew it was going to be tough, but we did a tremendous job."

It has taken the Carp three trips to the Climax Series over four seasons to reach the Japan Series, and Ramirez thinks this season's playoff experience will be big for his men in the future.

"It's a totally different pressure here," he said. "This is the first time that this team has been in the Climax. Now they have a taste, now they know what it's like and can learn from this and hopefully be better. (It's) more mentally than anything. It was a great opportunity."

==Kyodo