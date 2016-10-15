Baseball: Carp roll into 1st Japan Series since 1991

A big first inning propelled the Hiroshima Carp into the Japan Series on Saturday in an 8-7 win over the DeNA BayStars in Game 4 of the Central League Climax Series Final Stage.

It will be the seventh Japan Series appearance for the Carp and their first since 1991. Hiroshima last won Nippon Professional Baseball's championship series in 1984.

"We expected tough games," Carp manager Koichi Ogata said. "DeNA gave us many tough times in the regular season."