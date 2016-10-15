Close

Kyodo News

October 15, 2016 22:26

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

20:25 15 October 2016

Baseball: Carp roll into 1st Japan Series since 1991

By Jim Allen
HIROSHIMA, Oct. 15, Kyodo

A big first inning propelled the Hiroshima Carp into the Japan Series on Saturday in an 8-7 win over the DeNA BayStars in Game 4 of the Central League Climax Series Final Stage.

It will be the seventh Japan Series appearance for the Carp and their first since 1991. Hiroshima last won Nippon Professional Baseball's championship series in 1984.

"We expected tough games," Carp manager Koichi Ogata said. "DeNA gave us many tough times in the regular season."

To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.

  • Carp roll into 1st Japan Series since 1991
  • Carp roll into 1st Japan Series since 1991
Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1

Next

South China Sea
United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 10 Oct 2016Singapore prosecutors reveal links to Malaysia's 1MDB scandal
  2. 11 Oct 2016Australia's New South Wales reverses ban on dog racing
  3. 10 Oct 2016Cambodian opposition lawmaker jailed over border map dispute
  4. 11 Oct 2016H.K. former head faces fresh bribery charge in court
  5. 12 Oct 2016Uyghur scholar imprisoned by China wins human rights "Nobel"

Copyright 2016 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete