Tokyo gov. visits alternative site for 2020 Games rowing/canoe sprint

Tokyo Gov. Yuriko Koike on Saturday visited a boat race course in Miyagi Prefecture, a facility that has emerged as an alternative venue for the rowing/canoe sprint events at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics.

"I will consider venues based on this visit," Koike told reporters after inspecting facilities at the Naganuma rowing course in Tome, more than 400 kilometers away from Tokyo.

Games organizers and the International Rowing Federation had already approved the Sea Forest Waterway venue to be constructed on Tokyo Bay, but a Tokyo metropolitan government cost review panel recommended last month that this and some other plans be reconsidered.