Kyodo News

October 16, 2016 10:32

10:22 16 October 2016

U.S. detects failed N. Korea missile launch

WASHINGTON, Oct. 15, Kyodo

North Korea has conducted an unsuccessful launch of what appears to be a new intermediate-range ballistic missile, the U.S. military said Saturday.

The North fired a suspected Musudan missile from its northwestern region Friday night EDT, which followed more than 20 ballistic missile launches this year in violation of U.N. resolutions banning the use of ballistic missile technology by the country.

The United States strongly condemned the series of missile tests, saying it will raise fresh concerns at the United Nations to press ahead with international efforts to hold North Korea "accountable for these actions."

Copyright 2016 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

