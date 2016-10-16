APEC finance chiefs warn against attempt to weaken currencies

Pacific Rim finance ministers agreed Saturday to employ "all available policy tools" to stimulate economies in the region, while warning against any form of protectionism and competitive devaluation of currencies.

The Asia-Pacific region, which has driven global growth, "is facing several complex challenges that weaken growth and the recovery of our economies," the finance chiefs of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum said in a joint statement following their two-day talks in Lima.

Warning against low commodity prices, volatile financial conditions and slowing trade, the APEC ministers said their economies have to use "all available policy tools (monetary, fiscal and structural), individually and collectively" in order to sustain growth.