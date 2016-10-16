U.S. detects failed N. Korea missile launch

North Korea has conducted an unsuccessful launch of what appears to be a new intermediate-range ballistic missile, the U.S. military said Saturday.

The North fired a suspected Musudan missile from its northwestern region Friday night EDT, which followed more than 20 ballistic missile launches this year in violation of U.N. resolutions banning the use of ballistic missile technology by the country.

The South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff also confirmed the failed launch attempt, which came on the last day of a six-day joint naval exercise by South Korea and the United States in South Korean waters.