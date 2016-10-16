15:50 16 October 2016
Man with impaired vision killed after falling onto railway tracks
OSAKA, Oct. 16, Kyodo
A 40-year-old man with impaired vision died Sunday as a limited express train hit him after he fell onto the tracks at a station in Osaka Prefecture, police said.
The man apparently fell onto the tracks by mistake while walking on the platform at Kawachi-Kokubu Station on the Osaka Line of Kintetsu Railway Co. with two relatives around 11:10 a.m., the police said.
According to the police, the man used a white cane for outings but it was not found at the accident site. There was no safety fencing along the platform of the station in Kashiwara city.
