Anti-nuclear candidate set to win Niigata governor race

Ryuichi Yoneyama, a candidate backed by anti-nuclear opposition parties, was assured Sunday of victory in the gubernatorial election in Niigata Prefecture, host of the world's largest nuclear power plant, according to Kyodo News projections.

The election was closely watched as incumbent Gov. Hirohiko Izumida, who has expressed a cautious view on the restart of the Kashiwazaki-Kariwa complex on the Sea of Japan coast, decided not to seek re-election.

Yoneyama, a 49-year-old doctor supported by the Japanese Communist Party and other two small parties, has been seen as an heir to Izumida, who has served three terms since 2004. His victory could deal a blow to pro-nuclear Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's administration.