BRICS summit ends with resolve to revive world economy, fight terror

The leaders of Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa on Sunday discussed counter-terrorism and economic cooperation in addition to adopting a joint declaration at their summit held in India's seaside resort of Goa.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who chaired the summit, said in concluding the two-day event that supporters of terrorism were a threat to humanity as a whole.

"We agreed that those who nurture, shelter, support forces of violence and terror are as much a threat to us as terrorists themselves, but also to our society, our way of life and humanity as a whole," he stated in addressing a plenary session of the BRICS Summit.