21:53 16 October 2016
BRICS summit ends with resolve to revive world economy, fight terror
NEW DELHI, Oct. 16, Kyodo
The leaders of Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa on Sunday discussed counter-terrorism and economic cooperation in addition to adopting a joint declaration at their summit held in India's seaside resort of Goa.
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who chaired the summit, said in concluding the two-day event that supporters of terrorism were a threat to humanity as a whole.
"We agreed that those who nurture, shelter, support forces of violence and terror are as much a threat to us as terrorists themselves, but also to our society, our way of life and humanity as a whole," he stated in addressing a plenary session of the BRICS Summit.
