Close

Kyodo News

October 16, 2016 22:38

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

21:53 16 October 2016

BRICS summit ends with resolve to revive world economy, fight terror

NEW DELHI, Oct. 16, Kyodo

The leaders of Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa on Sunday discussed counter-terrorism and economic cooperation in addition to adopting a joint declaration at their summit held in India's seaside resort of Goa.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who chaired the summit, said in concluding the two-day event that supporters of terrorism were a threat to humanity as a whole.

"We agreed that those who nurture, shelter, support forces of violence and terror are as much a threat to us as terrorists themselves, but also to our society, our way of life and humanity as a whole," he stated in addressing a plenary session of the BRICS Summit.

To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.

Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1

Next

South China Sea
United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 10 Oct 2016Singapore prosecutors reveal links to Malaysia's 1MDB scandal
  2. 10 Oct 2016Cambodian opposition lawmaker jailed over border map dispute
  3. 11 Oct 2016H.K. former head faces fresh bribery charge in court
  4. 11 Oct 2016Australia's New South Wales reverses ban on dog racing
  5. 12 Oct 2016Uyghur scholar imprisoned by China wins human rights "Nobel"

Copyright 2016 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete