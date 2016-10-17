Close

October 17, 2016 12:45

11:00 17 October 2016

Japan gov't panel on emperor's abdication to launch discussions

TOKYO, Oct. 17, Kyodo

A panel set up by the government will start discussions Monday on the potential abdication of Emperor Akihito, which would pave the way for a landmark change to Japan's modern imperial system.

The panel was established last month after the 82-year-old emperor expressed his readiness to step down in a rare video message in August, in which he voiced concern that he could one day become unable to fulfill his role as the symbol of the state stipulated under the Constitution due to his advanced age.

The six-member panel that includes a business leader and a notable economist is expected to compile a proposal for Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's government before it launches necessary legal procedures.

