October 17, 2016 12:46

11:01 17 October 2016

FOCUS: Panel to look into "ex-emperor" issue in abdication debate

TOKYO, Oct. 17, Kyodo

Emperor Akihito's unprecedented video message in August signaling his desire to abdicate has led to the launch of an advisory panel to the government to discuss related imperial issues, in a move expected to shed light on a host of topics Japan has not encountered in modern times.

One such issue will be how to address the existence of a "former emperor" as Japan's current imperial system does not envision such a situation.

The last to relinquish the throne was Emperor Kokaku about 200 years ago. Currently, only posthumous succession is effectively allowed as the Imperial House Law, enacted in 1947, lacks a provision for abdication.

