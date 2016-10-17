Close

October 17, 2016

11:08 17 October 2016

BOJ to adjust policies to achieve inflation goal if needed: Kuroda

TOKYO, Oct. 17, Kyodo

Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said Monday that the central bank will adjust monetary policies if necessary, in a bid to realize its 2 percent inflation goal, as the nation's consumer prices have been falling.

The BOJ chief said the bank will continue to make appropriate policy adjustments, taking economic, price and financial developments into account, toward the achievement of the inflation target, according to a summary of his remarks at the bank's quarterly meeting of its branch managers.

Until the last meeting in July, Kuroda said the BOJ will implement additional monetary easing measures if necessary, but he did not use the phase this time.

