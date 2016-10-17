Close

October 17, 2016

11:24 17 October 2016

Soccer: Hosogai out for 10 days with broken toe

TOKYO, Oct. 17, Kyodo

VfB Stuttgart midfielder Hajime Hosogai will be sidelined for 10 days after he fractured the little toe on his right foot, the German second division side said Sunday.

The 30-year-old suffered the injury during practice last Thursday, but played the full 90 minutes in a 5-0 defeat to Dynamo Dresden on Saturday.

"I was given painkilling injection and was able to play in the match the other day but we were whipped. It's really too bad," Hosogai said on his official blog, explaining that he will be training in the rehab center until the pain fades.

