Kyodo News

October 17, 2016 12:46

12:01 17 October 2016

Anti-nuclear candidate wins Niigata governor race

NIIGATA, Japan, Oct. 17, Kyodo

Ryuichi Yoneyama, a candidate backed by anti-nuclear opposition parties, won the gubernatorial election Sunday in Niigata Prefecture, home to the world's largest nuclear power plant.

The election was closely watched as incumbent Gov. Hirohiko Izumida, who has expressed a cautious view on the restart of the Kashiwazaki-Kariwa complex on the Sea of Japan coast, decided not to seek re-election.

Yoneyama, a 49-year-old doctor supported by the Japanese Communist Party and two other small parties, has been seen as an heir to Izumida, who has served three terms since 2004. His victory could deal a blow to pro-nuclear Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's administration.

