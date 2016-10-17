13:06 17 October 2016
Rugby: Japan Women crowned Asian Sevens champions after downing China
TOKYO, Oct. 17, Kyodo
The Sakura Sevens claimed the overall Asian Sevens Series title on Sunday after winning the last of the three tournaments in Sri Lanka with a 17-5 win over China.
Japan faced China in all three finals, beating them in Hong Kong 14-7 before losing 21-14 in South Korea both last month, but got the last laugh after cruising to a 17-0 lead in a comfortable win in Colombo.
The Sakura Sevens trounced South Korea 36-0 and India 46-0 but suffered a shock 24-19 defeat to Thailand on Saturday to finish second in their pool. But they bounced back to dispatch Hong Kong 14-0 in the semifinals and got their hands on the cup and overall title by beating China despite getting a player sin-binned.
The men's team -- an experimental side after securing their status as one of the 15 core teams for the upcoming World Rugby Sevens Series season with a 24-14 win over Hong Kong in April's qualifying tournament -- settled for sixth in Sri Lanka and fifth overall.
==Kyodo