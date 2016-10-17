Two men deny dangerous driving over fatal Hokkaido car accident

The two men who allegedly caused a fatal car accident in Hokkaido last year that killed four of a five-member family and seriously injured one, denied charges of dangerous driving at their first court hearing Monday.

Prosecutors said the two -- Ryuji Tanikoshi, a 28-year-old construction worker, and unemployed Ryuichi Komi, 27 -- were racing when Tanikoshi, who was driving under the influence of alcohol, hit the family's minivehicle. One of the victims died after being thrown out of the car and being dragged by Komi for more than 1 kilometer.

The focus is on whether the Sapporo District Court will acknowledge the rare charge of conspiring in dangerous driving resulting in death and injuries.