BOJ downgrades economic assessment of Toyota hub area amid yen's rise

The Bank of Japan retained its economic assessment of six of the country's nine regions Monday but downgraded that of the Tokai region, where Toyota Motor Corp. and its suppliers are based, with the yen's appreciation weighing on export-oriented manufacturers.

The central bank also upgraded its economic assessments of the Chugoku and Kyushu-Okinawa regions, saying in its quarterly report that their economies have been recuperating since big earthquakes in southwestern Japan earlier this year.

The report suggested Japan's economy has been on a moderate recovery track, but the outlook for consumer spending is uncertain in some areas as a strong yen eats into Japanese exporters' overseas profits when repatriated, dragging down income growth.