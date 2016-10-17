Olympics: Tokyo Gov. Koike, IOC President Bach to meet Tuesday

Tokyo Gov. Yuriko Koike and International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach will meet on Tuesday afternoon, the metropolitan government announced Monday.

The meeting, to be held from 2 p.m. at the metropolitan building, will also be attended by John Coates, head of the IOC's Coordination Commission for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, and Japanese Olympic Committee President Tsunekazu Takeda.

Bach and Koike are expected to discuss a proposed move of the rowing/canoe sprint events to Tome, Miyagi Prefecture, as part of the governor's attempt to cut back on spending for the Tokyo Games.