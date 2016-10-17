FEATURE: Hiroshima company reviving seaplanes as transport alternative in Japan

Seaplanes used to be a common form of transport in the Japanese archipelago, with scheduled cargo and passenger flights operating mainly in western Japan until the mid-1960s.

The development of shinkansen bullet trains and regional airports enabled faster transport links with greater capacity, leading to the phasing out of seaplanes.

Decades later, however, seaplanes are drawing renewed attention, chiefly for tourism in remote areas of the country where infrastructure costs are prohibitive.