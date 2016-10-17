Close

Kyodo News

October 17, 2016 18:49

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

17:29 17 October 2016

FEATURE: Hiroshima company reviving seaplanes as transport alternative in Japan

TOKYO, Oct. 17, Kyodo

Seaplanes used to be a common form of transport in the Japanese archipelago, with scheduled cargo and passenger flights operating mainly in western Japan until the mid-1960s.

The development of shinkansen bullet trains and regional airports enabled faster transport links with greater capacity, leading to the phasing out of seaplanes.

Decades later, however, seaplanes are drawing renewed attention, chiefly for tourism in remote areas of the country where infrastructure costs are prohibitive.

To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.

  • Hiroshima company reviving seaplanes as transport alternative in Japan
Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1

Next

South China Sea
United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 11 Oct 2016H.K. former head faces fresh bribery charge in court
  2. 12 Oct 2016Uyghur scholar imprisoned by China wins human rights "Nobel"
  3. 11 Oct 2016Australia's New South Wales reverses ban on dog racing
  4. 14 Oct 2016World leaders express condolences after death of Thai king
  5. 12 Oct 2016Ousted village head appeals graft conviction in China court: report

Copyright 2016 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete