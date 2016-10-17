Japan gov't panel on emperor's abdication begins discussions

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe called for wide-ranging discussions as an advisory panel held its first session Monday following Emperor Akihito's expression in August of his readiness to step down if his health deteriorates in the future.

"I hope (the members of the panel) will deliberate without any preconceptions and compile a proposal based on a wide range of opinions," Abe told the meeting held at the prime minister's office in Tokyo. He said the issue to be discussed by the panel is "an important matter that is fundamental to the nation."

The six-member panel was established last month to advise the government primarily on how to alleviate the 82-year-old emperor's official duties.