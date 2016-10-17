Close

Kyodo News

October 17, 2016 20:50

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

20:36 17 October 2016

Olympics: Tokyo Gov. Koike, IOC President Bach to meet Tuesday

TOKYO, Oct. 17, Kyodo

Tokyo Gov. Yuriko Koike and International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach will meet on Tuesday afternoon, the metropolitan government announced Monday.

The meeting, to be held from 2 p.m. at the metropolitan building, will also be attended by John Coates, head of the IOC's Coordination Commission for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, and Japanese Olympic Committee President Tsunekazu Takeda.

Bach has also scheduled talks with Olympic minister Tamayo Marukawa after his meeting with Koike.

To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.

Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1

Next

South China Sea
United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 11 Oct 2016H.K. former head faces fresh bribery charge in court
  2. 12 Oct 2016Uyghur scholar imprisoned by China wins human rights "Nobel"
  3. 11 Oct 2016Australia's New South Wales reverses ban on dog racing
  4. 14 Oct 2016World leaders express condolences after death of Thai king
  5. 12 Oct 2016Ousted village head appeals graft conviction in China court: report

Copyright 2016 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete