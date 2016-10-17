Olympics: Tokyo Gov. Koike, IOC President Bach to meet Tuesday

Tokyo Gov. Yuriko Koike and International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach will meet on Tuesday afternoon, the metropolitan government announced Monday.

The meeting, to be held from 2 p.m. at the metropolitan building, will also be attended by John Coates, head of the IOC's Coordination Commission for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, and Japanese Olympic Committee President Tsunekazu Takeda.

Bach has also scheduled talks with Olympic minister Tamayo Marukawa after his meeting with Koike.