Close

Kyodo News

October 17, 2016 22:51

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

20:57 17 October 2016

Japan gov't panel on emperor's abdication begins discussions

TOKYO, Oct. 17, Kyodo

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe called for wide-ranging discussions as an advisory panel held its first session Monday following Emperor Akihito's expression in August of his readiness to step down if his health deteriorates in the future.

"I hope (the members of the panel) will deliberate without any preconceptions and compile a proposal based on a wide range of opinions," Abe told the meeting held at the prime minister's office in Tokyo. He said the issue to be discussed by the panel is "an important matter that is fundamental to the nation."

The six-member panel was established last month to advise the government primarily on how to alleviate the 82-year-old emperor's official duties.

To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.

  • Japan gov't eyes Oct. launch of expert panel on emperor abdication
  • Japan gov't panel on emperor's abdication begins discussions
Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1

Next

South China Sea
United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 11 Oct 2016H.K. former head faces fresh bribery charge in court
  2. 12 Oct 2016Uyghur scholar imprisoned by China wins human rights "Nobel"
  3. 11 Oct 2016Australia's New South Wales reverses ban on dog racing
  4. 14 Oct 2016World leaders express condolences after death of Thai king
  5. 12 Oct 2016Ousted village head appeals graft conviction in China court: report

Copyright 2016 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete