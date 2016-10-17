Close

Kyodo News

October 18, 2016 0:51

23:29 17 October 2016

Japan gov't panel begins discussions regarding emperor's abdication

TOKYO, Oct. 17, Kyodo

A government panel decided at its first session Monday to look into eight issues pertaining to Japan's Imperial system, including whether to enable an emperor to abdicate, the panel chairman said.

The issues to be studied also include an emperor's roles under the Constitution and ways to alleviate the official duties of an aged emperor, the panel chairman said. But the panel does not plan to formulate a conclusion about whether female imperial family members should be eligible to be enthroned, or to remain in the imperial family after marriage, according to another panel member.

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe called for wide-ranging discussions at the start of the session convened after 82-year-old Emperor Akihito in August suggested allowing abdication be considered as he was concerned he may become unable to sufficiently perform his duties due to failing health.

