Iran accuses U.S. of jeopardizing nuclear deal by attaching conditions

Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi on Monday criticized recent remarks by U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry that Iran's policies in Syria and Yemen are complicating efforts to implement some aspects of last year's landmark nuclear deal, calling them "unacceptable and surprising."

"We think this kind of remarks can put nuclear deal in danger," Araghchi told Kyodo News in reacting to the remarks made by Kerry in an interview with Foreign Affairs magazine last week.

"Regional issues have no business with the nuclear deal and Iran can't accept (the West's) regional excuses as an obstacle for deal implementation," the deputy foreign minister said.