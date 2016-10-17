Close

Kyodo News

October 18, 2016 0:51

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

23:31 17 October 2016

Iran accuses U.S. of jeopardizing nuclear deal by attaching conditions

TEHRAN, Oct. 17, Kyodo

Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi on Monday criticized recent remarks by U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry that Iran's policies in Syria and Yemen are complicating efforts to implement some aspects of last year's landmark nuclear deal, calling them "unacceptable and surprising."

"We think this kind of remarks can put nuclear deal in danger," Araghchi told Kyodo News in reacting to the remarks made by Kerry in an interview with Foreign Affairs magazine last week.

"Regional issues have no business with the nuclear deal and Iran can't accept (the West's) regional excuses as an obstacle for deal implementation," the deputy foreign minister said.

To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.

  • Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi
Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1

Next

South China Sea
United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 12 Oct 2016Uyghur scholar imprisoned by China wins human rights "Nobel"
  2. 14 Oct 2016World leaders express condolences after death of Thai king
  3. 12 Oct 2016Ousted village head appeals graft conviction in China court: report
  4. 13 Oct 2016Thailand's King Bhumibol Adulyadej dies at 88, nation mourns
  5. 13 Oct 2016Thailand's King Bhumibol Adulyadej dies at 88, nation mourns

Copyright 2016 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete