Kyodo News

October 18, 2016 0:51

23:36 17 October 2016

Video Advisory (Oct. 17) Anti-nuclear candidate wins Niigata governor race

TOKYO, Oct. 17, Kyodo

The following is the latest available news video.

 

Anti-nuclear candidate wins Niigata governor race

-- Ryuichi Yoneyama, a candidate backed by anti-nuclear opposition parties, wins the gubernatorial election on Oct. 16, 2016, in Niigata Prefecture, home to the world's largest nuclear power plant. His victory could deal a blow to pro-nuclear Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's administration.

(http://www.47news.jp/movie/general_politics_economy/post_15215/)

 

NOTE: To see and order the video, please go to the URL given. Use of the video is limited to news and other relevant broadcasting.

==Kyodo

