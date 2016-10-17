23:36 17 October 2016
Video Advisory (Oct. 17) Anti-nuclear candidate wins Niigata governor race
TOKYO, Oct. 17, Kyodo
-- Ryuichi Yoneyama, a candidate backed by anti-nuclear opposition parties, wins the gubernatorial election on Oct. 16, 2016, in Niigata Prefecture, home to the world's largest nuclear power plant. His victory could deal a blow to pro-nuclear Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's administration.
==Kyodo