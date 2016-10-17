Video Advisory (Oct. 17) Japan gov't panel begins discussions regarding emperor's abdication

The following is the latest available news video.

Japan gov't panel begins discussions regarding emperor's abdication

-- A government panel decided at its first session on Oct. 17, 2016, to look into eight issues pertaining to Japan's Imperial system, including whether to enable an emperor to abdicate, the panel chairman said. The issues to be studied also include an emperor's roles under the Constitution and ways to alleviate the official duties of an aged emperor, the panel chairman said.

(http://www.47news.jp/movie/general_national/post_15219/)

==Kyodo