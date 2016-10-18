Video Advisory (Oct. 18) Nagasaki resort facility unveils dragon robot

The following is the latest available news video.

Nagasaki resort facility unveils dragon robot

-- A dragon robot spews fire in a demonstration at Huis Ten Bosch, a resort facility in the southwestern Japan city of Sasebo, Nagasaki Prefecture, on Oct. 17, 2016. The robot, measuring 13 meters in length and 6.5 m in height, will be used in an illumination event to be held from Oct. 29 to May 7, 2017, at the resort park.

(http://www.47news.jp/movie/general_topics/post_15218/)

NOTE: To see and order the video, please go to the URL given. Use of the video is limited to news and other relevant broadcasting.

==Kyodo