Video Advisory (Oct. 18) Nagasaki resort facility unveils dragon robot

Nagasaki resort facility unveils dragon robot
-- A dragon robot spews fire in a demonstration at Huis Ten Bosch, a resort facility in the southwestern Japan city of Sasebo, Nagasaki Prefecture, on Oct. 17, 2016. The robot, measuring 13 meters in length and 6.5 m in height, will be used in an illumination event to be held from Oct. 29 to May 7, 2017, at the resort park.
