U.S. wants U.N. Security Council statement denouncing N. Korea

The United States has started coordinating with other U.N. Security Council members to issue a statement denouncing North Korea for conducting a failed ballistic missile launch, diplomatic sources said Monday.

Pyongyang fired a suspected Musudan intermediate-range missile from its northwestern region Friday night EDT, which followed more than 20 ballistic missile launches this year in violation of U.N. resolutions banning the use of ballistic missile technology by the country.

The United States strongly condemned the series of missile tests, saying it will raise fresh concerns at the United Nations to press ahead with international efforts to hold North Korea "accountable for these actions."

A Musudan missile has a potential range of between 2,500 and 4,000 kilometers, which would cover not only any target in Japan and South Korea, but could also reach U.S. military bases on the Pacific island of Guam.

Pyongyang went ahead with its fifth nuclear test on Sept. 9. The Security Council is discussing new measures in response to the test, which is seen as the North's most powerful detonation so far of a nuclear device.

North Korea's neighboring nations have since been vigilant about another possible provocative act by the country around the Oct. 10 anniversary of the founding of the Workers' Party of Korea.

==Kyodo