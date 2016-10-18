U.N. Security Council slams failed N. Korea missile launch

The U.N. Security Council on Monday strongly condemned North Korea for conducting a failed ballistic missile launch in violation of its past resolutions.

The powerful 15-member council said in a press statement issued after an emergency closed-door meeting that Pyongyang must refrain from further testing nuclear devices and ballistic missiles.

The U.S.-led statement came at a time when the council is discussing a new sanctions resolution in response to the North's fifth nuclear test on Sept. 9.

Pyongyang fired a suspected Musudan intermediate-range missile from its northwestern region on Saturday local time in violation of U.N. resolutions banning the use of ballistic missile technology by the country.

A Musudan missile has a potential range of between 2,500 and 4,000 kilometers, which would cover not only any target in Japan and South Korea, but could also reach U.S. military bases on the Pacific island of Guam.

A Security Council press statement has no binding force, but to release such a statement, approval from all 15 members is mandatory in principle.

==Kyodo