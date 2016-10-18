U.N. Security Council slams failed N. Korea missile launch

The U.N. Security Council on Monday strongly condemned North Korea for a recent failed ballistic missile launch that violated past council resolutions.

The powerful 15-member council said Pyongyang must refrain from further testing of nuclear devices and ballistic missiles.

"The members of the Security Council strongly condemned the most recent failed ballistic missile launch," the council said in a press statement, saying North Korea's missile activities contribute to its development of nuclear weapons delivery systems and increase tensions.

The U.S.-led statement came at a time when the council is discussing a new sanctions resolution in response to the North's fifth nuclear test on Sept. 9.

Pyongyang fired a suspected Musudan intermediate-range missile from its northwestern region on Saturday local time in violation of U.N. resolutions banning the use of ballistic missile technology by the country.

A Musudan missile has a potential range of between 2,500 and 4,000 kilometers, which would cover not only any target in Japan and South Korea, but could also reach U.S. military bases on the Pacific island of Guam.

A Security Council press statement has no binding force, but to release such a statement, approval from all 15 members is mandatory in principle.

The latest statement expressed "serious concern" that North Korea's repeated ballistic missile launches and the fifth nuclear test are "in flagrant disregard" of the past U.N. statements.

It also called on all U.N. member states to make further efforts to implement the last Security Council sanctions resolution adopted in March.

The sanctions passed at that time expanded freight inspection to cover all cargo to and from North Korea, not just those ships suspected of transporting illicit goods, and tightened prior measures curbing the presence and operations of North Korean banks outside the country.

