08:37 18 October 2016
Group of Japanese lawmakers visit war-linked Yasukuni Shrine
TOKYO, Oct. 18, Kyodo
A group of Japanese lawmakers from various parties on Tuesday visited the war-linked Yasukuni Shrine in Tokyo during its annual autumn festival.
The Shinto shrine has been a source of diplomatic friction with China and South Korea, which suffered Japan's wartime brutality, as it honors convicted war criminals along with millions of war dead.
The visit came a day after Prime Minister Shinzo Abe made a ritual offering to Yasukuni, as he has done for past spring and autumn festivals, instead of attending the shrine in person.
To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.