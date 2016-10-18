Group of Japanese lawmakers visit war-linked Yasukuni Shrine

A group of some 80 Japanese lawmakers from various parties on Tuesday visited the war-linked Yasukuni Shrine in Tokyo during its autumn festival.

The Shinto shrine has been a source of diplomatic friction with China and South Korea, which suffered Japan's wartime brutality, as it honors convicted war criminals along with millions of war dead.

The visit came a day after Prime Minister Shinzo Abe made a ritual offering to Yasukuni, as he has done for past spring and autumn festivals, instead of attending the shrine in person.