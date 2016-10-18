Close

Kyodo News

October 18, 2016

09:59 18 October 2016

Volatile currency moves must be avoided: Japan finance minister

TOKYO, Oct. 18, Kyodo

Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso said Tuesday that fluctuations in the currency market must be avoided after the U.S. government said the dollar-yen market has been functioning "smoothly."

"What we have to avoid the most is excessively rapid ups and downs," Aso told a press conference.

His remarks came after the U.S. Treasury Department said last week that the dollar-yen foreign exchange market has been functioning "smoothly" in its semiannual report to Congress despite sharp appreciation of the yen this year.

