09:59 18 October 2016
Volatile currency moves must be avoided: Japan finance minister
TOKYO, Oct. 18, Kyodo
Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso said Tuesday that fluctuations in the currency market must be avoided after the U.S. government said the dollar-yen market has been functioning "smoothly."
"What we have to avoid the most is excessively rapid ups and downs," Aso told a press conference.
His remarks came after the U.S. Treasury Department said last week that the dollar-yen foreign exchange market has been functioning "smoothly" in its semiannual report to Congress despite sharp appreciation of the yen this year.
