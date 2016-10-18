Close

October 18, 2016 12:58

11:07 18 October 2016

S. Korea voices "deep concern" over Japanese lawmakers' Yasukuni visit

SEOUL, Oct. 18, Kyodo

South Korea voiced "deep concern and disappointment" on Tuesday over ritual offerings and visits made by Japanese lawmakers to a controversial war shrine in Tokyo.

"Our government cannot but express its deep concern and disappointment over ritual offerings and visits made again by Japanese government officials and politicians to Yasukuni Shrine, which glorifies Japan's war of aggression," South Korea's Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"We urge Japanese politicians to place their view of history on a correct basis and show their humble repentance and serious reflection on the past history with actual deeds to win trust from neighboring countries and the international community and march toward the future," the statement said.

