Close

Kyodo News

October 18, 2016 12:58

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

12:44 18 October 2016

SNAPSHOT: Japanese adjust to mood of grieving in Thailand

BANGKOK, Thailand, Oct. 18, Kyodo

Japanese people living in Thailand are adjusting to the somber mood in the country since the death of Thai King Bhumibol Adulyadej, who was regarded as the father of the nation.

Classroom visitations by parents were cancelled at a Japanese school in Bangkok, while Japanese residents have been staying away from entertainment districts.

A Japanese official of a travel agency in Bangkok said the current circumstances may make Japanese tourists reluctant to visit the country.

Nevertheless, there is understanding of the grief felt by Thai people. A Japanese hotel employee in Bangkok said, "It is most important for us right now to signal concern to the Thai people."

==Kyodo

  • Japanese in Thailand mourn King Bhumibol's death
  • Japanese in Thailand mourn King Bhumibol's death
  • Japanese in Thailand mourn King Bhumibol's death
  • Japanese in Thailand mourn King Bhumibol's death
  • Japanese in Thailand mourn King Bhumibol's death
Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1

Next

South China Sea
United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 12 Oct 2016Uyghur scholar imprisoned by China wins human rights "Nobel"
  2. 14 Oct 2016World leaders express condolences after death of Thai king
  3. 12 Oct 2016Ousted village head appeals graft conviction in China court: report
  4. 13 Oct 2016Thailand's King Bhumibol Adulyadej dies at 88, nation mourns
  5. 13 Oct 2016Thailand's King Bhumibol Adulyadej dies at 88, nation mourns

Copyright 2016 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete