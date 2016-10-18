SNAPSHOT: Japanese adjust to mood of grieving in Thailand

Japanese people living in Thailand are adjusting to the somber mood in the country since the death of Thai King Bhumibol Adulyadej, who was regarded as the father of the nation.

Classroom visitations by parents were cancelled at a Japanese school in Bangkok, while Japanese residents have been staying away from entertainment districts.

A Japanese official of a travel agency in Bangkok said the current circumstances may make Japanese tourists reluctant to visit the country.

Nevertheless, there is understanding of the grief felt by Thai people. A Japanese hotel employee in Bangkok said, "It is most important for us right now to signal concern to the Thai people."

