Olympics: S. Korea emerges as potential rowing site for 2020 Games

The International Olympic Committee is considering holding rowing and canoe events at the 2020 Olympics in South Korea in the event of Tokyo's original venue plan falling apart, unnamed sources on the organizing side said Tuesday.

According to the sources, if the rowing/canoe sprint site is shifted from Sea Forest Waterway in Tokyo Bay, the IOC is looking at the Chungju Tangeum Lake International Rowing Center as a backup solution to keep the Games compact and the budget under control.

"I will not comment on any kind of rumor," said IOC President Thomas Bach upon his arrival at Haneda airport before heading to the metropolitan building for a meeting with Tokyo Gov. Yuriko Koike.