Close

Kyodo News

October 18, 2016 14:58

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

13:24 18 October 2016

Dentsu units probed by labor authorities after worker's suicide

TOKYO, Oct. 18, Kyodo

Japan's labor authorities have conducted on-site inspections at four subsidiaries of advertising giant Dentsu Inc. following the suicide of a 24-year-old female employee last December due to overwork, the labor ministry said Tuesday.

It is rare to probe subsidiaries in addition to a parent company over labor practices. The authorities will check labor-management conditions, with an eye to issuing recommendations or, if serious labor law violations are found, passing material to prosecutors.

The Health, Labor and Welfare Ministry is inspecting five Dentsu subsidiaries.

To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.

  • Dentsu subsidiaries probed by labor authority after worker's suicide
  • Death of ex-Dentsu employee recognized as overwork
Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1

Next

South China Sea
United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 12 Oct 2016Uyghur scholar imprisoned by China wins human rights "Nobel"
  2. 14 Oct 2016World leaders express condolences after death of Thai king
  3. 12 Oct 2016Ousted village head appeals graft conviction in China court: report
  4. 13 Oct 2016Thailand's King Bhumibol Adulyadej dies at 88, nation mourns
  5. 13 Oct 2016Thailand's King Bhumibol Adulyadej dies at 88, nation mourns

Copyright 2016 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete