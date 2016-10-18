Dentsu units probed by labor authorities after worker's suicide

Japan's labor authorities have conducted on-site inspections at four subsidiaries of advertising giant Dentsu Inc. following the suicide of a 24-year-old female employee last December due to overwork, the labor ministry said Tuesday.

It is rare to probe subsidiaries in addition to a parent company over labor practices. The authorities will check labor-management conditions, with an eye to issuing recommendations or, if serious labor law violations are found, passing material to prosecutors.

The Health, Labor and Welfare Ministry is inspecting five Dentsu subsidiaries.