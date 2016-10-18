Close

Kyodo News

October 18, 2016 14:58

14:27 18 October 2016

Video Advisory (Oct. 18) Group of lawmakers visits Yasukuni

TOKYO, Oct. 18, Kyodo

The following is the latest available news video.

 

Group of lawmakers visits Yasukuni

-- A group of some 80 Japanese lawmakers from various parties visited the war-linked Yasukuni Shrine in Tokyo on Oct. 18, 2016, during its autumn festival. The visit came a day after Prime Minister Shinzo Abe made a ritual offering to Yasukuni, as he has done for past spring and autumn festivals, instead of attending the shrine in person. South Korea immediately voiced "deep concern and disappointment" over the moves.

(http://www.47news.jp/movie/general_politics_economy/post_15221/)

 

NOTE: To see and order the video, please go to the URL given. Use of the video is limited to news and other relevant broadcasting.

==Kyodo

