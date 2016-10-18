14:57 18 October 2016
4 Chinese ships sail into Japanese waters
NAHA, Japan, Oct. 18, Kyodo
Four China Coast Guard vessels entered Japanese territorial waters around the disputed Senkaku Islands in the East China Sea on Tuesday morning, the Japan Coast Guard said.
The ships entered the waters around 10 a.m. and sailed for about two hours before leaving, the JCG said.
The four vessels, including one apparently equipped with guns, had been seen in a contiguous zone, just outside the territorial waters, since early Tuesday.
