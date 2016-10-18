Close

Kyodo News

October 18, 2016 16:59

15:28 18 October 2016

Mitsubishi jet makes 1st test flight in U.S.

NAGOYA, Oct. 18, Kyodo

Mitsubishi Aircraft Corp.'s passenger jet made its first test flight in the United States on Monday, starting full-fledged technical tests required for a safety certificate in Japan, the company said.

Mitsubishi Aircraft flew the jet to an airport in Washington state to log flight hours and conduct tests there more efficiently than it could in Japan, as the airport has multiple runways and favorable weather conditions, the company said.

Japan's first domestically developed aircraft in about half a century, the Mitsubishi Regional Jet took off from Grant County International Airport at around 1:20 p.m. and returned around 4:40 p.m. after checking its capabilities at speed and altitude, the company in Aichi Prefecture said.

