Courts rule July national upper house election constitutional

Two high courts on Tuesday ruled the July House of Councillors election constitutional, delivering the first such decision in a series of lawsuits filed over the national vote.

Both the Tokyo and Takamatsu high courts dismissed the plaintiffs' call to invalidate the election outcome, ruling acceptable the vote-value disparity of 3.08 times between the most and least represented constituencies.

"It cannot be said there was a significant inequality" in the election, said Presiding Judge Akihiko Kobayashi of the Tokyo court in handing down the ruling.