16:21 18 October 2016
Courts rule July national upper house election constitutional
TOKYO, Oct. 18, Kyodo
Two high courts on Tuesday ruled the July House of Councillors election constitutional, delivering the first such decision in a series of lawsuits filed over the national vote.
Both the Tokyo and Takamatsu high courts dismissed the plaintiffs' call to invalidate the election outcome, ruling acceptable the vote-value disparity of 3.08 times between the most and least represented constituencies.
"It cannot be said there was a significant inequality" in the election, said Presiding Judge Akihiko Kobayashi of the Tokyo court in handing down the ruling.
